First Solar Completes Sale of North American O&M Business to NovaSource (Di giovedì 1 aprile 2021) The company's integrated power plant solutions deliver an economically attractive alternative to fossil - fuel electricity generation today. From raw material sourcing through end - of - life module ...Leggi su padovanews
Advertising
Greenbacker's First Solar - Plus - Storage Power Facility Enters Commercial Operation - Providing Clean and Continuous Energy in Colorado
First Solar Appoints Kathryn A. Hollister to Board of Directors
Intersect Power Chooses Long - Term Reliability and Performance; Orders up to 2.4 GW of First Solar Series 6
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : First Solar
Greenbacker's First Solar - Plus - Storage Power Facility Enters Commercial Operation, Providing Clean and Continuous Energy in Colorado"Rawhide Prairie Solar was our first solar - plus - storage project, and it's incredibly rewarding to see it up and running," said GREC CEO Charles Wheeler. "Energy storage will play a crucial role ...
First Solar Completes Sale of North American O&M Business to NovaSourceTEMPE, Ariz., March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) First Solar, Inc. (Nasdaq: FSLR), announced the completion of the previously announced sale of its North American Operations and Maintenance (O&M) business to NovaSource Power Services ("NovaSource") ...
Accordo First Solar e Intersect Power: fornitura per 2,4 GW EnergMagazine
First Solar: Kathryn A. Hollister entra a far parte del CdAFirst Solar nomina nel suo consiglio di amministrazione Kathryn A. Hollister, esperta di finanza con quasi quattro decenni di esperienza di leadership presso Deloitte Tax LLP e le sue affiliate. La si ...
Adani Green Energy raises USD 1.35 billion in one of Asia's largest project financing dealsAHMEDABAD, India, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL) raised a USD 1.35 billion debt package for its under-construction ...
First SolarSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : First Solar