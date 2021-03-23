Dr. Cheng-Chi Chao joins ChemPartner as Vice President and Head of Immunotherapy and Inflammation (Di martedì 23 marzo 2021) SHANGHAI, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Shanghai ChemPartner announced today the appointment of Cheng-Chi Chao, Ph.D. as Vice President and Head of Immunotherapy and Inflammation. Dr. Chao has over 20 years of experience in drug development and extensive expertise in the fields of immune-oncology and immune-related diseases in the biopharmaceutical industry and at academic institutions. Prior to joining ChemPartner, Dr. Chao was the CTO/Head of R&D at GenoImmune (a BGI company) in China and held a senior director position of cancer Immunotherapy at Complete Genomics (a BGI company) in the U.S. He oversaw discovery research and development for neoantigen-based ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
