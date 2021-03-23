Antivax health workers can be suspended - ruling (Di martedì 23 marzo 2021) ROME, MAR 23 - A court in the northern city of Belluno has reportedly ruled that it is not illegal for employers to suspend health workers who refuse to be vaccinated for COVID - 19. Judge Anna Travia rejected an appeal by two nursers and eight social - healthcare practitioners ... Leggi su lagazzettadelmezzogiorno
