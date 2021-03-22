Dozens cited over 2019 May Day clashes in Turin (Di lunedì 22 marzo 2021) ROME, MAR 22 - Turin police have reported around 30 people to prosecutors and have put one person under house arrest in relation to a march in the northern city on May Day 2019 that turned violent. ... Leggi su lagazzettadelmezzogiorno
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Dozens cited
Dozens cited over 2019 May Day clashes in TurinROME, MAR 22 - Turin police have reported around 30 people to prosecutors and have put one person under house arrest in relation to a march in the northern city on May Day 2019 that turned violent. ...
Dozens cited over 2019 May Day clashes in TurinROME, MAR 22 - Turin police have reported around 30 people to prosecutors and have put one person under house arrest in relation to a march in the northern city on May Day 2019 that turned violent. Th ...
Dozens citedSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Dozens cited