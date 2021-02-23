China's 'Lipstick King' Austin Li Named in Time Magazine's Next Top 100 Most Influential People (Di martedì 23 febbraio 2021) SHANGHAI, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/
China's 'Lipstick King' Li Jiaqi (Austin Li), Meione company partner, has been acknowledged by Time Magazine as being one of the emerging Top 100 Most Influential People in recognition of his personal achievements in China's e-commerce livestreaming as well as charity contributions. The second annual Time100 Next list highlights 100 of the top emerging leaders from around the world. As an extension of the Time100 Most Influential People list, Next is about celebrating People who are shaping the future. The 2021 list is particularly important as ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Boom di acquisti per i prodotti del Made in Italy in Cina...di 2.600 aziende provenienti da tutto il mondo stanno partecipando alla terza edizione della China ... Il suo partner è il 28enne Austin Li, anche noto come "Lipstick King", il più grande venditore di ...
CIIE, "Ecco l'Italia": l'evento che promuove il Made in Italy in Cina'Ecco l'Italia' è stata promossa da due celebrità cinesi, uno è Kang Hui , il più influente conduttore del China Media Group e l'altro è il migliore beauty influencer della Cina Austin Li (Lipstick ...
