SOF-11 Klimt CAI S a r l BidCo | a controlled affiliate of Starwood Capital Group | publishes the offer document for the Public Takeover Offer of CA Immobilien Anlagen AG CA Immo

- BidCo currently holds just under 30% of the voting rights in CA Immo and intends to further increase ...

SOF-11 Klimt CAI S.a.r.l. ("BidCo"), a controlled affiliate of Starwood Capital Group, publishes the offer document for the Public Takeover Offer of CA Immobilien Anlagen AG ("CA Immo") (Di lunedì 22 febbraio 2021)BidCo currently holds just under 30% of the voting rights in CA Immo and intends to further increase its shareholding - BidCo therefore launches an anticipated mandatory Takeover Offer for all CA Immo shares and convertible bonds that are not held by either BidCo or CA Immo - The acceptance period will run from 22 February to 9 April 2021 - Offer price of EUR 34.44 for each CA Immo share - Offer price of approx. EUR 132,621.35 for each convertible bond with nominal value of EUR 100,000 - No minimum acceptance threshold VIENNA and LUXEMBOURG, Feb. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/

Following BidCo's announcement on 8 January 2021 of its ...
