SOF-11 Klimt CAI S.a.r.l. ("BidCo"), a controlled affiliate of Starwood Capital Group, publishes the offer document for the Public Takeover Offer of CA Immobilien Anlagen AG ("CA Immo") (Di lunedì 22 febbraio 2021) - BidCo currently holds just under 30% of the voting rights in CA Immo and intends to further increase its shareholding - BidCo therefore launches an anticipated mandatory Takeover Offer for all CA Immo shares and convertible bonds that are not held by either BidCo or CA Immo - The acceptance period will run from 22 February to 9 April 2021 - Offer price of EUR 34.44 for each CA Immo share - Offer price of approx. EUR 132,621.35 for each convertible bond with nominal value of EUR 100,000 - No minimum acceptance threshold VIENNA and LUXEMBOURG, Feb. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Following BidCo's announcement on 8 January 2021 of its ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Following BidCo's announcement on 8 January 2021 of its ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
ilcentrotirreno : [NEWS - il Centro Tirreno] -
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : SOF Klimt
SOF - 11 Klimt CAI S.a.r.l. ("BidCo"), a controlled affiliate of Starwood Capital Group, publishes the offer document for the Public ...BidCo currently holds just under 30% of the voting rights in CA Immo and intends to further increase its shareholding - BidCo therefore launches an anticipated mandatory takeover offer for all CA Immo ...
SOF - 11 Klimt CAI S.a.r.l. ("BidCo"), a controlled affiliate of Starwood Capital Group, publishes the offer document for the Public ...BidCo currently holds just under 30% of the voting rights in CA Immo and intends to further increase its shareholding - BidCo therefore launches an anticipated mandatory takeover offer for all CA Immo ...
Il Klimt rubato ritorna esposto in Galleria a Piacenza Ansa
SOF KlimtSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : SOF Klimt