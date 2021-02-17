Works of Media Art inspired by the "movement" of Japan's samurai and ninja exhibited at Chubu Centrair International Airport from February 9 (Di mercoledì 17 febbraio 2021) The Agency for Cultural Affairs presents "CULTURE GATE to Japan" AICHI, Japan, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/
On February 9, 2021, The Agency for Cultural Affairs opened a new art exhibit at Chubu Centrair International Airport as part of their "CULTRE GATE to Japan" initiative, beginning with the Works of videographer SHIGETA Yusuke. On February 26, the Works of a second contributor, creative group EUPHRATES, will be added to the exhibit. These two artists' Works will be exhibited at the Airport as well as on the web, with the aim of promoting the appeals of Japanese culture and sharing it with the world. ?Chubu ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
On February 9, 2021, The Agency for Cultural Affairs opened a new art exhibit at Chubu Centrair International Airport as part of their "CULTRE GATE to Japan" initiative, beginning with the Works of videographer SHIGETA Yusuke. On February 26, the Works of a second contributor, creative group EUPHRATES, will be added to the exhibit. These two artists' Works will be exhibited at the Airport as well as on the web, with the aim of promoting the appeals of Japanese culture and sharing it with the world. ?Chubu ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Works MediaThe ingenious Silvio Mix, the futurist "rock star" who died in Gallarate
... Marinetti 's most famous book, one of the central works of Futurist Literature. Pignatari knew he ... already in the 1920s, that the acceleration provided by the mass media would bring enormous ...
Information Office of Beijing Municipal Government Releases "I am in Beijing for Spring Festival" Video Series
Josh Dominick works as a volunteer in a non - profit group to help the disabled. He has been living ... Video - https://youtu.be/pUIO8V9VSQI Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1437744/IOBMPG_Logo.
Ryan Gellert è il nuovo ceo di Patagonia Works - Outdoor Magazine SportPress Works of Media Art inspired by the “movement” of Japan’s samurai and ninja exhibited at Chubu Centrair International Airport from February 9
The Agency for Cultural Affairs presents "CULTURE GATE to JAPAN" AICHI, Japan, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On February 9, 2021, The Agency for Cultural ...
Works of Media Art inspired by the “patterns” of Kyushu regional crafts exhibited at Fukuoka Airport from February 10
The Agency for Cultural Affairs presents "CULTURE GATE to JAPAN" FUKUOKA, Japan, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On February 10, 2021, The Agency for ...
Works MediaSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Works Media