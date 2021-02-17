(Di mercoledì 17 febbraio 2021) The Agency for Cultural Affairs presents "CULTURE GATE to" AICHI,, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/On9, 2021, The Agency for Cultural Affairs opened a new art exhibit atas part of their "CULTRE GATE to" initiative, beginning with theof videographer SHIGETA Yusuke. On26, theof a second contributor, creative group EUPHRATES, will be added to the exhibit. These two artists'will beat theas well as on the web, with the aim of promoting the appeals ofese culture and sharing it with the world. ?...

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Works Media

SportPress

... Marinetti 's most famous book, one of the centralof Futurist Literature. Pignatari knew he ... already in the 1920s, that the acceleration provided by the masswould bring enormous ...Josh Dominickas a volunteer in a non - profit group to help the disabled. He has been living ... Video - https://youtu.be/pUIO8V9VSQI Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com//1437744/IOBMPG_Logo.The Agency for Cultural Affairs presents "CULTURE GATE to JAPAN" AICHI, Japan, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On February 9, 2021, The Agency for Cultural ...The Agency for Cultural Affairs presents "CULTURE GATE to JAPAN" FUKUOKA, Japan, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On February 10, 2021, The Agency for ...