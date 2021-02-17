Gentiloni urges extraordinary effort on Recovery Plan

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Gentiloni urges

EuNews

ROME, FEB 17 - European Economic Affairs Commissioner Paoloon Wednesday called for an "extraordinary" effort to present Italy's COVID Recovery Plan on schedule by the end of April saying a lot of time had been wasted with the recent government ...The Eu CommissionerItaly to write the Recovery Plan using the exceptional tools to get out of the swamp. Two days ago, the Eu Court of Auditors notified Italy had spent only 30.7% of ...ROME, FEB 17 - European Economic Affairs Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni on Wednesday called for an "extraordinary" effort to present Italy's COVID Recovery Plan on schedule by the end of April saying a ...