Gentiloni urges extraordinary effort on Recovery Plan

ROME, FEB 17 - European Economic Affairs Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni on Wednesday called for an ...

ROME, FEB 17 - European Economic Affairs Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni on Wednesday called for an "extraordinary" effort to present Italy's COVID Recovery Plan on schedule by the end of April saying a lot of time had been wasted with the recent government crisis.
Gentiloni urges extraordinary effort on Recovery Plan

ROME, FEB 17 - European Economic Affairs Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni on Wednesday called for an "extraordinary" effort to present Italy's COVID Recovery Plan on schedule by the end of April saying a lot of time had been wasted with the recent government ...

The Recovery Plan is still a blank sheet

The Eu Commissioner Gentiloni urges Italy to write the Recovery Plan using the exceptional tools to get out of the swamp. Two days ago, the Eu Court of Auditors notified Italy had spent only 30.7% of ...
Gentiloni urges extraordinary effort on Recovery Plan

ROME, FEB 17 - European Economic Affairs Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni on Wednesday called for an "extraordinary" effort to present Italy's COVID Recovery Plan on schedule by the end of April saying a ...
