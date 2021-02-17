Gentiloni urges extraordinary effort on Recovery Plan (Di mercoledì 17 febbraio 2021) ROME, FEB 17 - European Economic Affairs Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni on Wednesday called for an "extraordinary" effort to present Italy's COVID Recovery Plan on schedule by the end of April saying a ... Leggi su lagazzettadelmezzogiorno
Gentiloni urges extraordinary effort on Recovery PlanROME, FEB 17 - European Economic Affairs Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni on Wednesday called for an "extraordinary" effort to present Italy's COVID Recovery Plan on schedule by the end of April saying a lot of time had been wasted with the recent government ...
The Recovery Plan is still a blank sheetThe Eu Commissioner Gentiloni urges Italy to write the Recovery Plan using the exceptional tools to get out of the swamp. Two days ago, the Eu Court of Auditors notified Italy had spent only 30.7% of ...
