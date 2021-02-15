Wiko: auricolari wireless, sempre più un 'must have'BLUESTACKS 5: piattaforma per giocare titoli Android su PC è ...PES 2021: Per 17 giocatori inizia l'avventura della eSerie A TIMEnrico Greppi : E morto Erriquez, il leader della BandabardòUna famiglia fuori dal mondo : È morto Billy Brown, Chi era il ...Roma Udinese : formazioni ufficiali e risultato streaming diretta ...Ministro Matteo Salvini: Chi è la fidanzata Francesca VerdiniMinistro Luigi di Maio : Chi è la fidanzata Virginia SabaStanchezza fisica e calo energetico: forse ci alleniamo in modo ...Parlami d’amore : Chi è Paolo Conticini, vita privata e carriera

TCAI leader participates in clinical trial for catheter that may prevent rare | life-threatening complication during cardiac ablation

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A physician with the Texas cardiac Arrhythmia Institute ...

A physician with the Texas cardiac Arrhythmia Institute (TCAI) at St. David's Medical Center is among the first in the world to participate in a clinical trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of a new cardiac-specific catheter used during pulsed field ablation (PFA), a new approach to treating patients with atrial fibrillation (A Fib). Andrea Natale, M.D., F.H.R.S., F.A.C.C., F.E.S.C., cardiac electrophysiologist and executive medical director of TCAI, recently participated in the first-in-human trials of this catheter in Europe. PFA uses a controlled electric field instead of thermal energy to ablate or burn ...
