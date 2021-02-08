Concorsi Scuola : bene il tampone, ma sia gratuito per i candidati!Davide Devenuto : I baci tra Serena Rossi e Zeno mi hanno dato ...Maltempo Italia : Allerta gialla in 15 RegioniCome Scegliere Un'Azienda di EdiliziaRealme X7 Pro 5G è ufficialeSquare Enix annuncia Endwalker - The Next Final Fantasy XIV Online ...Atlas Rogues aggiunge due nuovi personaggi 2K ha rilasciato gli aggiornamenti dei ratings di NBA 2K21Guilty Gear Strive: dal 19 al 21 febbraio partecipa alla Open BetaGTA Online: 50% di incassi extra durante il colpo di The Cayo Perico ...

Orion Signs Agreement to Acquire Romania-based Tellence Technologies

Establishes Romanian R&D center for software development; Expands strength in Telecommunications ...

Orion Signs Agreement to Acquire Romania-based Tellence Technologies (Di lunedì 8 febbraio 2021) Establishes Romanian R&D center for software development; Expands strength in Telecommunications and Cyber Security EDISON, N.J., Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/

Orion Innovation ("Orion"), a leading digital transformation and product development services firm, and Tellence Technologies ("Tellence"), a privately-held technology services company headquartered in Bucharest, Romania, have entered into a definitive Agreement under which Orion will Acquire Tellence. With this acquisition, Orion is strengthening its European presence by establishing an R&D operation in Romania, with associates across Bucharest and other major cities, as well as Tel Aviv, Israel. The ...
