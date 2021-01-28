ZIM Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering (Di giovedì 28 gennaio 2021) - HAIFA, Israel, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (the "Company"), a global container liner shipping company with over 75 years of experience, announced today the Pricing of its Initial Public Offering ("IPO") of 14,500,000 ordinary shares at a price of $15.00 per ordinary share. ZIM has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to additional 2,175,000 ordinary shares at the Initial Public Offering price. The ordinary shares are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on January 28, 2021, under the ticker symbol "ZIM", and the Offering is expected to close on February 1, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. Citigroup, Goldman Sachs & Co., LLC., and Barclays are acting as ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
