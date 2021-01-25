Mattarella demands Egypt response on Regeni anniversary

(Di lunedì 25 gennaio 2021) ... but I am here today to talk with you because that very same wound is inevitably also European". "Let it be clear, Italy deemsa crucial interlocutor in the Mediterranean, and deems that our ...

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Mattarella demands

CinemaItaliano.Info

ROME, JAN 25 - President Sergio Mattarella on Monday demanded a response from Egypt over the torture and murder of Giulio Regeni on the fifth anniversary of the Italian student's disappearance in Cair ...ROME, JAN 25 - President Sergio Mattarella on Monday demanded a response from Egypt over the torture and murder of Giulio Regeni on the fifth anniversary of the Italian student's disappearance in Cair ...