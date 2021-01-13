MSI presenta i nuovi laptop con NVIDIA GeForce RTX serie 30 Sony presenta l’ultimo nato della serie di obiettivi G Master ...Ubisoft e Lucasfilm Games insieme per un open-world di Star WarsCovid-19 : Terapie Intensive sopra soglia allerta, possibile terza ...Francesca Barra e Claudio Santamaria protagonisti di La Verona di ...LG PRESENTA LA NUOVA SERIE DI MONITOR ULTRACovid-19 : Nuovo record di morti negli Stati UnitiGoogle, Youtube sospende l'account di TrumpTecnologia: Twitch sta scalzando Youtube? Il successo dei social La Papillon Vintage Band lancia oggi PAPILLONAIR su tutte le ...

Chongqing Transforms Heavy Industry into Beautiful Ecological Villages

BEIJING, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As environmental protection has become a prominent issue related ...

zazoom
Commenta
Chongqing Transforms Heavy Industry into Beautiful Ecological Villages (Di mercoledì 13 gennaio 2021) BEIJING, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/

As environmental protection has become a prominent issue related to people's livelihood, the mission of environmental restoration has entered a new era. This objective is exemplified by the Chongqing Fengdu County section of the Loong River, which has been listed among the first batch of 17 national demonstration areas for lakes and rivers. What makes the experience of Fengdu unique as a demonstration river are the difficult conditions and sources of conflict encountered from the start. Sanjian Township in the Loong River valley of Fengdu has a claim to fame based on the famous stone Jiuxigou (Nine Gulley) Bridge. It was completed unilaterally in 1972 by Fengdu County despite being denied approval from higher technical departments. In November 1977, the Nine Gulley Bridge won a major national scientific prize for the achievement. ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Chongqing Transforms
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Chongqing Transforms Chongqing Transforms Heavy Industry into