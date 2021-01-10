Covid-19, Bollettino oggi 08/01 : 17.533 nuovi casi e 620 vittimeAddio a Solange, l'ultimo messaggio del sensitivo Paolo BucinelliCovid-19,nel mondo oltre 88 Mln di contagi : Riaprono le ScuoleSandra Milo : Su Instagram gli uomini mi mandano foto porno. Roba da ...Vaccini anti-Sars-Cov-2: una straordinaria opportunità di prevenzione ...Gioco d'azzardo in rete: come scegliere la piattaforma giusta?THE GREAT ESCAPISTS : AMAZON PRIME VIDEO SVELA LA NUOVA SERIE CON ...Scuola, a rischio abbandono 34.000 ragazzi : Si riapre il 7 gennaioASCOLTI TV DOMENICA 3 GENNAIO : PROSEGUE IL SUCCESSO DI MARA VENIER Covid-19, il governo: Nuove restrizioni in tutta Italia

NFL Playoffs 2021 | Wild Card Round | Bills | Buccaneers e Rams che stendono i Seahawks avanzano al Divisional
I Play-offs NFL 2021 sono partiti subito con il botto. I primi tre match del Wild Card Round (oggi se ...

NFL Playoffs 2021, Wild Card Round: Bills, Buccaneers e Rams (che stendono i Seahawks) avanzano al Divisional (Di domenica 10 gennaio 2021) I Play-offs NFL 2021 sono partiti subito con il botto. I primi tre match del Wild Card Round (oggi se ne giocheranno altrettanti) come preventivabile hanno regalato emozioni a non finire, nonostante la pandemia costringa gli stadi a ospitare solamente qualche migliaio di tifosi. Nella AFC i Buffalo Bills tornano a vincere nella post-season (non accadeva addirittura dal 1995) e piegano, non senza fatica, gli Indianapolis Colts, mentre nella NFC i Tampa Bay Buccaneers fanno il loro dovere e passano in casa del Washington Football Team. Nella stessa Conference, invece, la sorpresa arriva dai Los Angeles Rams che passano in casa dei Seattle Seahawks. AFC: Buffalo Bills – Indianapolis Colts 27-24: si sapeva che sarebbe stato un match tirato ...
Tom Brady, Bucs top Washington for first playoff win since Super Bowl XXXVII
The Buccaneers rode Tom Brady past the Washington Football Team and Taylor Heinicke for their first playoff win since Super Bowl XXXVII.
Colts' comeback bid falls short in 27-24 loss to Bills
Colts coach Frank Reich couldn't manufacture another comeback in Buffalo. Back in Bills Stadium for the playoffs some 28 years after the former backup quarterback rallied Buffalo to overcome the ...
