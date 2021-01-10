NFL Playoffs 2021 | Wild Card Round | Bills | Buccaneers e Rams che stendono i Seahawks avanzano al Divisional

(Di domenica 10 gennaio 2021) I Play-offs NFLsono partiti subito con il botto. I primi tre match del(oggi se ne giocheranno altrettanti) come preventivabile hanno regalato emozioni a non finire, nonostante la pandemia costringa gli stadi a ospitare solamente qualche migliaio di tifosi. Nella AFC i Buffalotornano a vincere nella post-season (non accadeva addirittura dal 1995) e piegano, non senza fatica, gli Indianapolis Colts, mentre nella NFC i Tampa Bayfanno il loro dovere e passano in casa del Washington Football Team. Nella stessa Conference, invece, la sorpresa arriva dai Los Angelesche passano in casa dei Seattle. AFC: Buffalo– Indianapolis Colts 27-24: si sapeva che sarebbe stato un match tirato ...

The Buccaneers rode Tom Brady past the Washington Football Team and Taylor Heinicke for their first playoff win since Super Bowl XXXVII.Colts coach Frank Reich couldn’t manufacture another comeback in Buffalo. Back in Bills Stadium for the playoffs some 28 years after the former backup quarterback rallied Buffalo to overcome the ...