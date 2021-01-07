Cotecna acquires Fitosoil Laboratorios SL

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di giovedì 7 gennaio 2021) GENEVA, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/is pleased to announce the acquisition ofSL, a leading Spanish laboratory in the agriculture and food safety market. Founded and managed by Don Antonio Abellán,employs 70 highly qualified technicians in its laboratory based in Murcia.provides its clients with a complete range of services from agronomy to chemical testing on a wide range of products, with a focus on fruits and vegetables and fertilizers.holds a leading position in the fertilizer sector, for which they have developed advanced analytical techniques at international level and enjoy one of the largest accreditation scopes in Europe. The acquisition of, following the ones of NOFA in the Netherlands ...