Plintron awarded Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) license for Russia (Di martedì 22 dicembre 2020) MOSCOW, Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/
Plintron has been awarded a Mobile Virtual Network Operator license (MVNO) for Russia by Rossvyaz, the Agency of Communications, Ministry of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media, Russian Federation. Plintron looks forward to expand the competitive Russian market, with a 150 million population and over 10 million MVNO subscribers. Plintron will launch its Mobile Network services in Russia by Q1 2021. About Plintron Plintron, the Global CPaaS leader, is the world's largest multi-country end to end MVNE and MVNA ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
