Plintron awarded Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) license for Russia

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 22 dicembre 2020) MOSCOW, Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/has been) forby Rossvyaz, the Agency of Communications, Ministry of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media,n Federation.looks forward to expand the competitiven market, with a 150 million population and over 10 millionsubscribers.will launch itsservices inby Q1 2021. About, the Global CPaaS leader, is the world's largest multi-country end to end MVNE and MVNA ...