Plintron awarded Mobile Virtual Network Operator MVNO license for Russia

MOSCOW, Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Plintron has been awarded a Mobile Virtual Network Operator ...

Plintron has been awarded a Mobile Virtual Network Operator license (MVNO) for Russia by Rossvyaz, the Agency of Communications, Ministry of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media, Russian Federation. Plintron  looks forward to expand the competitive Russian market, with a 150 million population and over 10 million MVNO subscribers. Plintron will launch its Mobile Network services in Russia by Q1 2021. About Plintron Plintron, the Global CPaaS leader, is the world's largest multi-country end to end MVNE and MVNA ...
