The Last of Us Parte II premiato ai The Game Awards come gioco dell' anno e arrivano le congratulazioni di Phil Spencer
Nella notte si sono tenuti i The Game Awards dove non solo sono stati fatti grandi annunci di giochi di ...

The Last of Us Parte II premiato ai The Game Awards come gioco dell'anno e arrivano le congratulazioni di Phil Spencer (Di venerdì 11 dicembre 2020) Nella notte si sono tenuti i The Game Awards dove non solo sono stati fatti grandi annunci di giochi di prossima uscita, ma sono stati premiati diversi titoli che erano in nomination. Il più ambito di questi premi, ovvero il gioco dell'anno, se l'è aggiudicato The Last of Us Parte II. Ebbene, anche la concorrenza, specificamente nei panni di Phil Spencer, ha fatto le sue sincere congratulazioni allo studio. Attraverso Twitter, Phil Spencer ha infatti commentato il tweet dei The Game Awards: "congratulazioni a Neil Druckmann e al team di Naughty Dog" si legge nel tweet del boss di Xbox che termina con un "grande gioco ...
