UMKM EXPORT Brilianpreneur 2020 Provides Global Stage to Over 400 Leading Indonesia' s MSMEs

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di lunedì 30 novembre 2020) JAKARTA,, Nov. 30,/PRNewswire/EXPO(RT)will be held at Jakarta Convention Center on 10-13 December, organized by Bank Rakyat(BRI) (Ticker: BBRI.JK), The largest bank in. The event returns for the second time after its debut last year, providing the best local products of'sembodied in engaging art installations. "This year,EXPO(RT)is going online and trulyfor the second time. In our new 3D virtual expo, guests can expect an artful blend of virtual and physical events. In our virtual world, buyers can meet with...