ESL FLOWE CHAMPIONSHIP RIPARTE IL CAMPIONATO PLAYSTATIONMETRO EXODUS ARRIVERA’ SULLE CONSOLE NEXT-GENTHE CREW 2: DLC GRATUITO DISPONIBILECombatti con Itsuka Kendo in MY HERO ONE’S JUSTICE 2 da oggiBlack Ops: Cold War consigli per la Campagna e l'onlinePoker: terminologia e modi di direSomalia: 32.000 bambini e le loro famiglie in fuga a causa del ...Black Friday sempre più atteso in Italia: crescono del 12% circa le ...LOL: Chi ride è fuori, il nuovo comedy show italiano Amazon OriginalFarming Simulator DLC gratuito

FREEMASONS | STAND UP | STOP BEING SILENT AND WORK TO DEFEND FREEDOM!

Now, that this year that has seen so gravely questioning the supreme ideals of Freedom to which true ...

zazoom
Commenta
FREEMASONS, STAND UP, STOP BEING SILENT AND WORK TO DEFEND FREEDOM! (Di giovedì 26 novembre 2020) Now, that this year that has seen so gravely questioning the supreme ideals of Freedom to which true Freemasonry is inspired – an year that has seen darkness tries to prevail over light – is coming to an end, I address this appeal to all FREEMASONS all over the world who still maintain reasoning and intellectual honesty. And I am going to do it with the hope that these words of mine can be an inspiration and encouragement for the authentic Initiates, and that they can be a warning to all the false and unworthy FREEMASONS who have instead betrayed their mission. They are many, too many, and History will soon judge them.This is my appeal: STAND up, STOP BEING SILENT and WORK to DEFEND FREEDOM!It is assumed that the Brothers and Sisters ...
Leggi su databaseitalia
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : FREEMASONS STAND
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : FREEMASONS STAND FREEMASONS STAND STOP BEING SILENT