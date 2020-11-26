FREEMASONS, STAND UP, STOP BEING SILENT AND WORK TO DEFEND FREEDOM! (Di giovedì 26 novembre 2020) Now, that this year that has seen so gravely questioning the supreme ideals of Freedom to which true Freemasonry is inspired – an year that has seen darkness tries to prevail over light – is coming to an end, I address this appeal to all FREEMASONS all over the world who still maintain reasoning and intellectual honesty. And I am going to do it with the hope that these words of mine can be an inspiration and encouragement for the authentic Initiates, and that they can be a warning to all the false and unworthy FREEMASONS who have instead betrayed their mission. They are many, too many, and History will soon judge them.This is my appeal: STAND up, STOP BEING SILENT and WORK to DEFEND FREEDOM!It is assumed that the Brothers and Sisters ... Leggi su databaseitalia
