Il make up per sembrare più giovani? Bastano 3 prodotti ad hoc!
Volete sembrare più giovani? Provate con il make up! Con gesti semplici, prodotti giusti e ...

Il make up per sembrare più giovani? Bastano 3 prodotti ad hoc! (Di giovedì 29 ottobre 2020) Volete sembrare più giovani? Provate con il make up! Con gesti semplici, prodotti giusti e qualche accortezza, cancellerete dal vostro viso i segni del tempo e riacquisterete l’aspetto fresco che desiderate. Iniziate rigorosamente da una buona skin care. Detersione delicata, tonico rimpolpante, siero, crema giorno adatta alla tipologia della vostra pelle, sono alla base di ogni trucco che si rispetti, per un effetto finale bonne mine e una durata garantita fino a sera. E poi esistono 3 cosmetici imprescindibili da utilizzare. Quali? Curiose? Iniziamo! Il make up per sembrare più giovani: il fondotinta Manco a dirlo, per camuffare l’età il prodotto da cui partire è proprio il fondotinta, ma quale scegliere? Abbandonate le ...
