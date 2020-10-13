Rugby | Italy' s Varney tests positive for COVID-19

(Di martedì 13 ottobre 2020) ROME, OCT 13 - The Italianfederation said Tuesday that scrum-half Stephenhas tested for-19. The 19-year-old uncapped Gloucester player testedafter joining the Azzurri's ...

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Rugby Italy

la Repubblica

ROME, OCT 13 - The Italian rugby federation said Tuesday that scrum-half Stephen Varney has tested for COVID-19. The 19-year-old uncapped Gloucester player tested positive after joining the Azzurri's ...Former Pro Rugby Player and Recovering Quadriplegic Ed Jackson Takes Leading Role in DaretoExplore Campaign LONDON, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global tech brand HONOR today announced that the HONO ...