Rugby: Italy's Varney tests positive for COVID-19 (Di martedì 13 ottobre 2020) ROME, OCT 13 - The Italian Rugby federation said Tuesday that scrum-half Stephen Varney has tested for COVID-19. The 19-year-old uncapped Gloucester player tested positive after joining the Azzurri's ... Leggi su lagazzettadelmezzogiorno
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Rugby ItalyRugby, dall'Inghilterra: è ora di escludere l'Italia dal Sei Nazioni la Repubblica Rugby: Italy's Varney tests positive for COVID-19
ROME, OCT 13 - The Italian rugby federation said Tuesday that scrum-half Stephen Varney has tested for COVID-19. The 19-year-old uncapped Gloucester player tested positive after joining the Azzurri's ...
HONOR Watch GS Pro Goes on Sale from 28 September; Camo Blue and Camo Grey Editions Launching from October
Former Pro Rugby Player and Recovering Quadriplegic Ed Jackson Takes Leading Role in DaretoExplore Campaign LONDON, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global tech brand HONOR today announced that the HONO ...
Rugby ItalySegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Rugby Italy