Cabinet set to make masks compulsory outdoors (Di lunedì 5 ottobre 2020) There are unconfirmed reports that it may have been linked to a rally by nationalist opposition leader Matteo Salvini of the anti-migrant and euroskeptic League party. Economy Minister Roberto ... Leggi su lagazzettadelmezzogiorno
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Cabinet set'Rete Tim solida'. Ma quale potenziamento dei cabinet in aree nere e grigie? Key4biz Cabinet set to make masks compulsory outdoors
ROME, OCT 5 - A cabinet meeting on Monday is set to make wearing face masks outdoors compulsory across Italy. Lazio, the region around Rome, has already taken the measure, at the weekend. Several othe ...
Cabinet setSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Cabinet set