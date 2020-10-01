Francis And The Godfather: Oscar Isaac e Jake Gyllenhaal nel cast (Di giovedì 1 ottobre 2020) Gli attori Oscar Isaac e Jake Gyllenhaal saranno Francis Coppola e Robert Evans in Francis And The Godfather Barry Levinson dirigerà Francis And The Godfather, con Oscar Isaac nei panni di Francis Coppola e Jake Gyllenhaal nei panni di Robert Evans in un dramma sulle battaglie leggendarie e selvagge che hanno portato alla realizzazione del classico del 1972, Il Padrino. Il film è basato su una sceneggiatura di Andrew Farotte rielaborata successivamente da Levinson. Mike Marcus, Doug Mankoff e Andrew Spaulding di Echo Lake Entertainment sono i produttori insieme a Kevin Turen, Jon Levin e Jason Sosnoff della Baltimore Pictures. Endeavor ... Leggi su tuttotek (Di giovedì 1 ottobre 2020) Gli attorisarannoCoppola e Robert Evans inAnd TheBarry Levinson dirigeràAnd The, connei panni diCoppola enei panni di Robert Evans in un dramma sulle battaglie leggendarie e selvagge che hanno portato alla realizzazione del classico del 1972, Il Padrino. Il film è basato su una sceneggiatura di Andrew Farotte rielaborata successivamente da Levinson. Mike Marcus, Doug Mankoff e Andrew Spaulding di Echo Lake Entertainment sono i produttori insieme a Kevin Turen, Jon Levin e Jason Sosnoff della Baltimore Pictures. Endeavor ...

