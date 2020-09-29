Unveil Readers' Inner Psyche with Book Depository's #RevealYourShelf Campaign (Di martedì 29 settembre 2020) #cultura-e-tempo-libero What Does a Bookshelf Say About the Owner? LONDON, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/
The Books people read for leisure can reveal their personality. Starting today until 11 October, Book Depository challenges everyone to #RevealYourShelf by joining the global Campaign on social media. What Does a Bookshelf Say About the Owner? Instead of seeking to ... Leggi su cataniaoggi
The Books people read for leisure can reveal their personality. Starting today until 11 October, Book Depository challenges everyone to #RevealYourShelf by joining the global Campaign on social media. What Does a Bookshelf Say About the Owner? Instead of seeking to ... Leggi su cataniaoggi
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Unveil Readers
Unveil ReadersSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Unveil Readers