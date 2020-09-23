Call of Duty: Modern Warfare |Nuovi Operatori nella Stagione 6Red Dead Online: Orsi Leggendari avvistati vicino ai fiumi!Jolanda De Rienzo di Sportitalia mostra un lato B da urloAl Grande Fratello Vip è passione tra Elisabetta Gregoraci e ...Ecco il cane più felice del mondo : Uni ha un sorriso contagiosoIl quiz matematico che spopola sul web: Ecco la risposta, riesci a ...Elisabetta Canalis nuda in piscina fa impazzire Instagram (FOTO)Microsoft apre ai pre-order di Xbox Series X Series SDuplice omicidio a Lecce : uccisi l'arbitro Daniele De Santis e una ...Come sta Michael Schumacher? Il suo è uno stato vegetativo ...

Newly launched Veilish fabric window film combining convenience and design with privacy

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SIPOS, the manufacturer of interior films, has ...

Newly launched Veilish fabric window film combining convenience and design with privacy

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/

 SIPOS, the manufacturer of interior films, has recently launched a new fabric interior film called Veilish. Veilish is a self-adhesive and printable fabric film that can be applied on windows for privacy purposes. It is much easier to apply than widely used films made of plastic. Furthermore, it is made of environmentally friendly materials and satisfies both privacy and interior requirements which makes it popular globally. The ease of both installation and removal is the biggest advantage of Veilish fabric film for windows. Air bubbles forming during application ...
