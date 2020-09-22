Duplice omicidio a Lecce : uccisi l'arbitro Daniele De Santis e una ...Come sta Michael Schumacher? Il suo è uno stato vegetativo ...Microsoft acquisisce ZeniMax Media per 7,5 miliardiExit poll 2020 : Gli italiani hanno detto Sì al referendum sul taglio ...Raffaella Fico in lingerie fa impazzire la rete... Perfezione ...The Elder Scroll Online – Annunciato MarkartheSport: mercato europeo non più una nicchiaIntolleranza al glutine: 8 cibi da evitare (7 alimenti sicuri da ...I fratelli Bianchi prima del pestaggio di Willy : Il video di poche ...Come sta oggi Alex Zanardi : Il campione respira da solo, è un leone

Gates Foundation Honors Director of Africa CDC With 2020 Global Goalkeeper Award

Foundation also announces three Global Goals Award winners and launches two innovative partnerships to ...

zazoom
Commenta
Gates Foundation Honors Director of Africa CDC With 2020 Global Goalkeeper Award (Di martedì 22 settembre 2020) Foundation also announces three Global Goals Award winners and launches two innovative partnerships to address COVID-19 impacts in Kenya SEATTLE, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation today named Dr. John N. Nkengasong, Director of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), as the winner of the 2020 Global Goalkeeper Award. As part of its annual Goalkeepers campaign, the Foundation also announced three other Goalkeepers Awards and launched two innovative partnerships that address the impact of COVID-19 on Kenya's health and economy. "Dr. ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Gates Foundation

  1. È morto Bill Gates Sr.: addio al padre del fondatore di Microsoft  Il Fatto Quotidiano
  2. Bill Gates: «Il Covid finirà solo tra due anni, ci aspetta un autunno duro»  Corriere della Sera
  3. Coronavirus, Bill Gates: "La pandemia finirà tra due anni e l'autunno sarà molto duro"  TGCOM
  4. Covid, Bill Gates: «Il virus finirà solo tra due anni, ci attende un autunno molto duro»  Il Messaggero
  5. La previsione di Bill Gates: "La pandemia finirà nel 2022"  AGI - Agenzia Italia
  6. Visualizza la copertura completa su Google News
È morto il padre di Bill Gates, aveva 94 anni
E’ morto a 94 anni il padre del fondatore di Microsoft, Bill Gates. William Gates Sr, stimato avvocato di Seattle, aiutò il figlio ad avviare la Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. La famiglia - come r ...
È morto a 94 anni William H. Gates II, il padre di Bill Gates: “Incredibile essere stato suo figlio”
"Era tutto ciò che ho sempre provato e sempre proverò ad essere. Mi mancherà tutti i giorni". È con queste parole che poche ore fa il fondatore di Microsoft Bill Gates ha voluto dare l'annuncio della ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Gates Foundation
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Gates Foundation Gates Foundation Honors Director Africa