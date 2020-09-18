Over 1,900 new COVID-19 cases in Italy, 10 more deaths (Di venerdì 18 settembre 2020) ROME, SEP 18 - The health ministry said Friday that Italy has registered 1,907 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. That is a sharp rise on the 1,585 new cases reported on Thursday even though ... Leggi su lagazzettadelmezzogiorno
28 milioni di persone contagiate e oltre 900.000 morti
GINEVRA - I contagi da coronavirus ufficialmente accertati nel mondo hanno superato quota 28 milioni, secondo i dati dell'università statunitense Johns Hopkins. I decessi totali sono oltre 908'000.
