Pirata della strada investe e uccide una ragazza di 15 anni a Vicenza75 milioni di euro! Quanti milioni ha speso Berlusconi per le sue ...Con una lezione sul soccorso terminato a Bagnone in Lunigiana con ...Il cibo thailandese è salutare?Emergenza Covid-19 : boom di acquisti online, come funzionano le ...Antonella Elia sarà opinionista al Grande Fratello VIPCyberpunk 2077: tre nuovi videoMiky Falcicchio annuncia una grossa novità per Fatti per il SuccessoDurante l'emergenza Covid è raddoppiata la mortalità per l'infartoViviana Parisi è stata ammazzata : Adesso si teme per il piccolo ...

Govt closes discos | makes masks compulsory for ' movida'

In all, it has had over 250,000 cases of the novel coronavirus. The government ordered the re-closure of ...

zazoom
Commenta
Govt closes discos, makes masks compulsory for 'movida' (Di lunedì 17 agosto 2020) In all, it has had over 250,000 cases of the novel coronavirus. The government ordered the re-closure of discotheques amid a spike among young people., ANSA,. Leggi su lagazzettadelmezzogiorno

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Govt closes

Govt closes discos, makes masks compulsory for 'movida'
ROME, 17 AGO - The government has closed discotheques across Italy after a COVID spike and made the wearing of facemasks compulsory for 'movida' youth street partying gatherings. Masks will have to be ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Govt closes
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Govt closes Govt closes discos makes masks