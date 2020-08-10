Dragonfly Therapeutics Announces BMS Opt-In of Fourth TriNKET™ Immunotherapy Drug Candidate (Di lunedì 10 agosto 2020) Dragonfly to receive a $12 million payment and is eligible to receive potential future milestones and royalties on net sales. WALTHAM, Massachusetts, Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/
Dragonfly Therapeutics, Inc. ("Dragonfly" or the "Company"), today announced that Bristol Myers Squibb ("BMS") has licensed its Fourth TriNKET™ Immunotherapy Drug Candidate from Dragonfly. Since the original 2017 collaboration focusing on hematology malignancies, the companies have agreed two additional collaborations across solid tumors, and autoimmune disease. "We are impressed with the quality of Candidates developed using Dragonfly's TriNKET™ technology," said Rupert Vessey, FRCP, DPhil, President of
Dragonfly Therapeutics Announces BMS Opt-In of Fourth TriNKET™ Immunotherapy Drug Candidate
Dragonfly Therapeutics Initiates Phase 1/2 Study of its IL12 Immunotherapy in Patients with Advanced Solid Tumors
Dragonfly Therapeutics annuncia nuova collaborazione di ricerca con Bristol Myers Squibb per lo sviluppo di nuovi candidati terapeutici per sclerosi multipla e target nella neuroinfiammazione
