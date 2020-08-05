Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Stagione 5Red Dead Online: nuovi animali leggendariCommercialisti : Contributo a fondo perduto per i comuni in stato di ...PlayStation Academy si evolve e diventa MasterclassAdele è irriconoscibile: 44 kg in meno e biondissimaThe Truth è il primo singolo estratto da Reason, EP di debutto dei ...Saldi 2020 : l'occasione giusta per rinnovare la vetrinaGadjos l'influencer e' il singolo che da' il titolo all'album di ...Il Mondiale 2020 di League of Legends inizierà a settembreGianfranco Trafficante uccide l’ex compagna Emanuela Urso, poi si ...

August decree features tax aid | new health spending | 6 |

It also sets aside money for research into an Italian COVID-19 vaccine. The package devotes an ...

It also sets aside money for research into an Italian COVID-19 vaccine. The package devotes an additional one billion euros in 2020 and 2021 to help schools reopen in safety, with a sufficient number ...

August decree features tax aid, new health spending (6)
ROME, 05 AGO - A draft of the government's so-called August decree, which ANSA has seen, features a wide range of measures to help businesses on their knees due to the coronavirus emergency and alloca ...
Draft decree would extend ban on dismissals till end of year
ROME, 30 LUG - A draft of the government's August decree, which has been seen by ANSA, would extend the ban on businesses dismissing workers during the coronavirus emergency until December 31. However ...
