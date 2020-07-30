La salsa di soia potrebbe essere Keto-friendly?Alessio Lo Passo smentisce a iGossip.it il flirt con Selvaggia Roma: ...Naike Rivelli e Ornella Muti tutte nude mostrano il lato BIl piccolo messo in vendita dal padre : La mamma rom rivuole il suo ...Rocco Casalino e le accuse al compagno segnalato all’antiriciclaggioPierluigi Diaco lascia senza parole Paolo Ciavarro ... non me ne ...Red Dead Online: il nuovo aggiornamentoNancy Brilli sirenetta a Ponza conquista i social.La mamma va a fare il bagno: trovata morta poco dopo da marito e ...La Vespa d’epoca – cosa dovresti sapere sulla storica due ruote

Esaote and WDM Ink Agreement on Digital Radiology

Esaote won a major contract in Italy in March Under a partnership with WDM, Esaote expands its range and ...

Esaote and WDM Ink Agreement on Digital Radiology (Di giovedì 30 luglio 2020) Esaote won a major contract in Italy in March Under a partnership with WDM, Esaote expands its range and boosts its capacity to respond to the demands of the international market. GENOA, Italy, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/

 In the thick of the Covid-19 emergency, Esaote, an Italian world leader in dedicated ultrasound and magnetic resonance systems, delivered and installed over 50 WDM M40-1A portable Digital radiological devices when awarded contracts under public competitions held by Italy's national healthcare system. This new operation for Esaote demonstrated the company's ability to expand into different fields of medical imaging, achieving prestigious results. The new Agreement further reinforces the synergy and partnership between Esaote and WDM, China's ... Leggi su iltempo

Esaote and WDM Ink Agreement on Digital Radiology
Esaote won a major contract in Italy in MarchUnder a partnership with WDM, Esaote expands its range and boosts its capacity to respond to the demands of the international market.GENOA, Italy, July 30, ...
Esaote e WDM siglano accordo per la radiologia digitale
Esaote si era aggiudicata un grosso appalto in Italia nello scorso mese di marzo. Grazie alla collaborazione con WDM, Esaote amplia l'offerta e potenzia la propria capacità di rispondere alle esigenze ...
