STARMUS Returns: The world-renowned festival supported by Stephen Hawking, Brian May and Alexei Leonov announces a landmark event dedicated to Mars in 2021 for STARMUS VI. Armenia to host (Di mercoledì 22 luglio 2020) Armenia will showcase the world's great scientific minds and Rockstar talent in celebration of Mars exploration YEREVAN, Armenia, July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/



STARMUS, one of the world-scale science and art festivals will take place in September 2021 in Yerevan, Armenia, to celebrate science communication with world-class scientists, artists and astronauts. STARMUS VI will be dedicated to Mars, from the very first Soviet Mars 3 and American MARINER 9 to the spectacular NASA missions and ambitious manned landing plans of Space X. It has been 50 years since Mars 3 performed the first soft landing on the

