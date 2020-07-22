Mohamed A. El-Erian Appointed Chair of Gramercy Funds Management (Di mercoledì 22 luglio 2020) ... a dedicated Emerging Markets investment firm, today announced that Mohamed A. El-Erian has been ... "It has been a real joy and honor to work with Gramercy over the last 16 months, especially on issues ... Leggi su cataniaoggi

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Mohamed Erian Coronavirus, El Erian: lo shock produrrà una crisi economica dannosa - 24+ Il Sole 24 ORE Mohamed A. El-Erian Appointed Chair of Gramercy Funds Management

GREENWICH, Connecticut, July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gramercy Funds Management, a dedicated Emerging Markets investment firm, today announced that Mohamed A. El-Erian has been appointed Chair of the ...

GREENWICH, Connecticut, July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gramercy Funds Management, a dedicated Emerging Markets investment firm, today announced that Mohamed A. El-Erian has been appointed Chair of the ...