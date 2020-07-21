LifeSignals Wireless Medical Biosensor LP1250 receives FDA clearance (Di martedì 21 luglio 2020) World's first single-use two channel ECG and heart rate Biosensor provides 72- hour patient monitoring with remote data access in ambulatory, hospital and home settings FREMONT, Calif., July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/



LifeSignals Group, today announced USFDA 510(k) clearance has been received for their LifeSignals ECG Remote Monitoring Patch Platform. The LifeSignals ECG Remote Monitoring Patch Platform is a Wireless remote monitoring system intended for use by healthcare professionals for the continuous collection of Electrocardiography (ECG) and Heart Rate monitoring in ambulatory, hospital, home and healthcare settings. Data is transmitted Wirelessly from the LifeSignals Wireless Medical Biosensor ... Leggi su iltempo

