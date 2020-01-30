A Detto Fatto Bianca Guaccero e Jonathan Kashanian fuori controlloSaturday Night : Diletta Leotta stuzzica i fan prima di Sanremo 2020Il 25enne Hans Junior Krupe ucciso per uno schizzo d'acqua: ...A Vieni da me Caterina Balivo e Maria Grazia Cucinotta: Mi dissocio!Kobe Bryant, il tragico incidente : ecco perché l'elicottero è ...A Uomini e Donne lutto per l’ex tronista Carla Velli : L'ex compagno ...Il consigliere Lega che guarda foto bollenti in aula... era il ...Red Dead Online: omaggi di ringraziamento in dettaglioCoronavirus, gli Emirati Arabi confermano il loro primo casoAgricoltori in marcia contro la Cimice asiatica : Siamo allo stremo

Kobe adorato | dolce Gianna | illuminate la nostra strada

Visualizza questo post su InstagramMy girls and I want to thank the millions of people who’ve shown ...

zazoom
Commenta
"Kobe adorato, dolce Gianna, illuminate la nostra strada" (Di giovedì 30 gennaio 2020) Visualizza questo post su InstagramMy girls and I want to thank the millions of people who’ve shown support and love during this horrific time. Thank you for all the prayers. We definitely need them. We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe — the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna — a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka, and Capri. We are also devastated for the families who lost their loved ones on Sunday, and we share in their grief intimately. There aren’t enough words to describe our pain right now. I take comfort in knowing that Kobe and Gigi both knew that they were so deeply loved. We were so incredibly blessed to have them in our lives. I wish they were here with us forever. They were our beautiful blessings taken from us too soon. I’m not sure what our lives hold beyond ... huffingtonpost

twitterItalbasket : Ciao, adorato Kobe. Non ti dimenticheremo mai! - HuffPostItalia : 'Kobe adorato, dolce Gianna, illuminate la nostra strada' - MAVI270301 : RT @Italbasket: Ciao, adorato Kobe. Non ti dimenticheremo mai! -

Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Kobe adorato
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Kobe adorato Kobe adorato dolce Gianna illuminate
Clicca qui e commenta questo post!