UEFA Fans’ Team of the Year 2019, ci sono Ronaldo e de Ligt (Di mercoledì 15 gennaio 2020) UEFA Fans’ Team of the Year 2019 – Dopo oltre un mese di votazioni, durante il quale sono stati espressi più di due milioni di voti, la UEFA ha rivelato il Fans’ Team of the Year del 2019 voluto dai tifosi. Sette giocatori debuttano nella squadra, che contiene sei calciatori dei club di Premier League, … L'articolo UEFA Fans’ Team of the Year 2019, ci sono Ronaldo e de Ligt Leggi la notizia su calcioefinanza

sportli26181512 : #Governance #Notizie UEFA Fans’ Team of the Year 2019, ci sono Ronaldo e de Ligt: UEFA Fans’ Team of the Year 2019… - hariswattow : RT @BarcaWatch: Trophy count: World Cup x1 Euro Championship x1 Laliga x6 Copa del Rey x2 Supercup x6 UCL x3 UEFA Supercup x2 Club World C… - Prashaaanth_ : RT @BarcaWatch: Trophy count: World Cup x1 Euro Championship x1 Laliga x6 Copa del Rey x2 Supercup x6 UCL x3 UEFA Supercup x2 Club World C… -