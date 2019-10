Thread di Instagram | cos’è e come usare l’ultima app di Menlo Park

Cos’è Threads - il progetto di app di messaggistica istantanea di Instagram : PARIS, FRANCE – MARCH 15: In this photo illustration, the social media application logo, Instagram is displayed on the screen of a computer on March 15, 2019 in Paris, France. Social media Facebook, Instagram, Messenger and WhatsApp have been affected by a global outage for nearly 24 hours on March 14, 2019 cutting virtual worlds to nearly 2.3 billion potential users. Facebook has explained the causes of malfunctions that have disrupted ...