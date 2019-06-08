Automobilist celebra Mick Doohan con un poster dedicato (Di sabato 8 giugno 2019) Automobilist, automotive fine art maker, has partnered with 5 times 500cc World Champion Mick Doohan to celebrate his 54th birthday and to commemorate his achievements as one of the most successful riders in FIM Grand Prix motorcycle racing history. The official licensed design poster, an expansion of Automobilist’s signature Helmet Collection, features the Australian’s iconic … L'articolo Automobilist celebra Mick Doohan con un poster dedicato MotoriNoLimits Auto, F1, motori, turismo, stili di vita.
motorinolimits
Zazoom Tv - Live Video Breaking NewsSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Automobilist celebra