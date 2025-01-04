Pains from Maganomics Especially for the Eurozone
This article is translated by artificial intelligence. If you want to report errors you can write to [email protected] Trump's economic agenda includes a variety of sometimes reckless and not always coherent measures. Reducing tax rates, Draconian cuts in government spending and downsizing the role of the state, mass deportation of immigrants, threats to the Fed's independence and protectionism, up to a 60 percent tariff on products from China. Overall, Maganomics seems to respond mainly to political positioning needs typical of election campaigns, rather than a credible and well thought-out plan. Even an economist as close to the president as Arthur Laffer called the measures promised by Trump a good ‘way to guarantee World War III’. Therefore, they are unlikely to be implemented completely and all at once by the next administration.
