French Fireworks Designer Wins Gold Award at China International Fireworks Culture Festival of Wanzai

Liberoquotidiano.it | 31 dic 2024
- YICHUN, China - Media OutReach Newswire - 31 December 2024 - On the evening of December 21, a Fireworks display themed “Fireworks of Love” lit up the sky above the ancient city of Wanzai in Jiangxi Province, China. The show, designed by French Fireworks artist Sophie, won the Gold Award at the 5th China International Fireworks and Culture Festival of Wanzai.https://youtu.be/Cn4F8ijSsDsThe year of 2024 marks the 60th anniversary of the establishment of China-France diplomatic relations. Sophie blended French romanticism with traditional Chinese Culture and stories, using colors such as blue and red to create a romantic atmosphere in celebration of the milestone.Sophie has had a deep interest in Chinese Culture since childhood. During the 2008 Beijing Olympics, she contributed to the creative planning of the opening ceremony.
