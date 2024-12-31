Liberoquotidiano.it - French Fireworks Designer Wins Gold Award at China International Fireworks Culture Festival of Wanzai

- YICHUN,- Media OutReach Newswire - 31 December 2024 - On the evening of December 21, adisplay themed “of Love” lit up the sky above the ancient city ofin Jiangxi Province,. The show, designed byartist Sophie, won theat the 5thandof.https://youtu.be/Cn4F8ijSsDsThe year of 2024 marks the 60th anniversary of the establishment of-France diplomatic relations. Sophie blendedromanticism with traditional Chineseand stories, using colors such as blue and red to create a romantic atmosphere in celebration of the milestone.Sophie has had a deep interest in Chinesesince childhood. During the 2008 Beijing Olympics, she contributed to the creative planning of the opening ceremony.