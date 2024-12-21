Three days before Assad’s fall Italy gave its support to him and the russians
This article is translated by artificial intelligence. If you want to report errors you can write to [email protected] Just Three days before the rebels entered Damascus and Bashar al-Assad boarded a plane to flee to Moscow, the Italian government offered its “full support” to the Syrian regime, highlighting “how important Russia’s support for Damascus is at this moment.” The dispatch, signed by the regime's intelligence chief, Hussam Luqa, was found among the piles of documents hastily abandoned in the security services building in Damascus. The camera of a crew from the British newspaper The Independent, which had entered the building, accidentally lingered on one of these documents, and the revelation, in black and white, of the covert ties between Rome and the Syrian regime was entirely fortuitous.
Leggi su Ilfoglio.it
Ilfoglio.it - Three days before Assad’s fall, Italy gave its support to him and the russians
- La fine di Assad e il Cremlino: dalla sconfitta siriana alle opportunità nel Nordafrica
- Three days before Assad’s fall, Italy gave its support to him and the russians
- Syria, who wins and who loses
- Bashar al-Assad aveva già vinto, ma ora tutti lo sanno
- Syrian civil war: Can Assad’s regime survive the onslaught from Isis and Jabhat al-Nusra?
- Assad’s military victory runs along the M5 highway
- The Assads’ next chapter: A ‘desert rose’ wife, three preppy children and a life of luxury - Fawaz would “enjoy friendly chats with neighbours before he turned ‘arrogant ... had fled their £1m home in Acton for Moscow 10 days earlier. The Assads are thought to be there with their three ... (independent.co.uk)
- The dead, the missing and the reunited: Three tales of Syria’s tortured prisoners - Assad, thousands of Syrians have crowded his regime’s notorious detention facilities in a desperate search for loved ones who were jailed or forcibly disappeared. (msn.com)
- American freed from Syrian prison after Assad's overthrow taken out of country by US military - Condemned prisoners wouldn’t be fed for three days prior. Once a month, they would search us. During one such search, an officer declared, ‘We’re not here to inspect; we’re here to kill.’" ... (yahoo.com)
“Doppio colpo dalla Roma”: mercato Napoli, sono stati avviati i primi contatti! spazionapoli.it
Clerici e i suoi "kids" chiudono col botto, Quarto Grado sul podio spazionapoli.it
Serie C NOW 2024/25 - Diretta Sky 20a Giornata: Palinsesto e Telecronisti digital-news.it
“Nord-Sud”, via al vertice con Meloni (e Babbo Natale) ilgiornale.it
Violenza sessuale a Ravenna, arrestato straniero già espulso imolaoggi.it
Daniele e il disastro ad Affari Tuoi: dopo la puntata spunta la clamorosa foto della figlia | Guarda imolaoggi.it
“La malattia ha unito me e le mie due ex mogli ancora di più. Sarò con loro e i nuovi compagni per Natale”: ... ilfattoquotidiano.it
Clerici e i suoi "kids" chiudono col botto, Quarto Grado sul podio spazionapoli.it
Serie C NOW 2024/25 - Diretta Sky 20a Giornata: Palinsesto e Telecronisti digital-news.it
“Nord-Sud”, via al vertice con Meloni (e Babbo Natale) ilgiornale.it
Violenza sessuale a Ravenna, arrestato straniero già espulso imolaoggi.it
Daniele e il disastro ad Affari Tuoi: dopo la puntata spunta la clamorosa foto della figlia | Guarda imolaoggi.it
“La malattia ha unito me e le mie due ex mogli ancora di più. Sarò con loro e i nuovi compagni per Natale”: ... ilfattoquotidiano.it
Video Three days