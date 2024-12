Ilfoglio.it - Three days before Assad’s fall, Italy gave its support to him and the russians

This article is translated by artificial intelligence. If you want to report errors you can write to [email protected] Justthe rebels entered Damascus and Bashar al-Assad boarded a plane to flee to Moscow, the Italian government offered its “full” to the Syrian regime, highlighting “how important Russia’sfor Damascus is at this moment.” The dispatch, signed by the regime's intelligence chief, Hussam Luqa, was found among the piles of documents hastily abandoned in the security services building in Damascus. The camera of a crew from the British newspaper The Independent, which had entered the building, accidentally lingered on one of these documents, and the revelation, in black and white, of the covert ties between Rome and the Syrian regime was entirely fortuitous.