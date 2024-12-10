Liberoquotidiano.it - Stellantis and CATL to Invest Up to €4.1 Billion in Joint Venture for Large-Scale LFP Battery Plant in Spain

NINGDE, China, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/andtoday announced they have reached an agreement toup to €4.1to form athat will build aEuropean lithium iron phosphate (LFP)in Zaragoza,. Designed to be completely carbon neutral, thewill be implemented in several phases andment plans.Targeted to start production by end of 2026 at' Zaragoza,site, the facility could reach up to 50 GWh capacity, subject to the evolution of the electrical market in Europe and continued support from authorities inand the European Union. The 50-50betweenandwill boost' best-in-class LFP offer in Europe enabling the automaker to offer more high-quality, durable and affordable-electric passenger cars, crossovers and SUVs in the B and C segments with intermediate ranges.