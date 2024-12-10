Stellantis and CATL to Invest Up to €4 1 Billion in Joint Venture for Large-Scale LFP Battery Plant in Spain
Stellantis and CATL today announced they have reached an agreement to Invest up to €4.1 Billion to form a Joint Venture that will build a Large-Scale European lithium iron phosphate (LFP) Battery Plant in Zaragoza, Spain. Designed to be completely carbon neutral, the Battery Plant will be implemented in several phases and Investment plans.Targeted to start production by end of 2026 at Stellantis' Zaragoza, Spain site, the facility could reach up to 50 GWh capacity, subject to the evolution of the electrical market in Europe and continued support from authorities in Spain and the European Union. The 50-50 Joint Venture between CATL and Stellantis will boost Stellantis' best-in-class LFP offer in Europe enabling the automaker to offer more high-quality, durable and affordable Battery-electric passenger cars, crossovers and SUVs in the B and C segments with intermediate ranges.
