Marstek Launched Energycube AC Couple ESS | A New Era of Home Microgrid Solutions
- DÜSSELDORF, Germany, Nov. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/
Marstek, an established leader in energy storage technology, successfully hosted the launch event of its Energycube AC Couple ESS at the Solar Solutions Düsseldorf trade show. Wholesalers, installers, and media representatives attended the event, connecting with peers, gaining valuable insights into the industry, and exploring Marstek's latest advancements in renewable energy storage.Peter Yang, CEO of Marstek, expressed his enthusiasm: "We are excited to partner with EUPD to launch the Energycube in Düsseldorf, Germany. This marks a significant milestone in our journey to deliver innovative, accessible energy storage Solutions. The Energycube reflects our dedication to efficiency and sustainability, empowering users to achieve energy independence.
