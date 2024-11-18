DermRays Black Friday Event Offers Year' s Biggest Savings and Industry Recognition
PLEASANTON, Calif., Nov. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/
This Black Friday, DermRays is excited to announce its most significant sale of the Year, offering $130 off sitewide from November 16-30th, 2024. With this limited-time discount, customers can experience the brand's advanced home laser hair removal technology at unbeatable prices. Don't miss out on this exclusive opportunity to invest in smoother, hair-free skin for less.In Recognition of our commitment to quality and innovation, DermRays V6S model was recently ranked second among the top ten at-home laser hair removal devices globally by Harper's Bazaar. In their article, "The 10 Best At-Home Laser Hair Removal Devices, According to the Pros", DermRays stood out as a trusted leader, celebrated for delivering professional-grade results in a convenient, at-home device.
