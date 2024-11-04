Liberoquotidiano.it - GEEKOM's Mini Air12 Lite mini PC is now on sale for less than $200

Leggi tutto su Liberoquotidiano.it

TAIPEI, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/, a Taiwanese tech company also known as the GreenPC Global Leader, just released its first model powered by an Intel Alder Lake-N series SoC. Theis a tiny desktop PC with an Intel N100 quad-core processor, DDR4-3200 RAM, a PCIe Gen3 SSD, and support for dual displays. ThePC is now available on Amazon and's official website. Themeasures 135.5*115.5*34.5mm (0.5L) and weighs about 1 kilogram. It features a single SO-DIMM slot which supports up to 16GB of DDR4-3200MHz memory, and an M.2 2280 slot that can accommodate a PCIe 3.0 or SATA SSD of up to 1TB. ThePC runs on a licensed copy of Windows 11 Pro out of the box. At the core of theis the Intel Processor N100, a low-power chip designed to run at 6 to 15 watts.