GEEKOM' s Mini Air12 Lite mini PC is now on sale for less than $200

TAIPEI, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/
GEEKOM, a Taiwanese tech company also known as the Green mini PC Global Leader, just released its first model powered by an Intel Alder Lake-N series SoC. The GEEKOM mini Air12 Lite is a tiny desktop PC with an Intel N100 quad-core processor, DDR4-3200 RAM, a PCIe Gen3 SSD, and support for dual displays. The mini PC is now available on Amazon and GEEKOM's official website. The mini Air12 Lite measures 135.5*115.5*34.5mm (0.5L) and weighs about 1 kilogram. It features a single SO-DIMM slot which supports up to 16GB of DDR4-3200MHz memory, and an M.2 2280 slot that can accommodate a PCIe 3.0 or SATA SSD of up to 1TB. The mini PC runs on a licensed copy of Windows 11 Pro out of the box. At the core of the mini Air12 Lite is the Intel Processor N100, a low-power chip designed to run at 6 to 15 watts.
