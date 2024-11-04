FP Markets Secures Three Major Honours at the Inaugural Finance Magnates Annual Award Gala

SYDNEY, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/
Australian-founded broker FP Markets further cemented its position as a market leader, winning 'Most Trusted Broker - Global', 'Broker of the Year - Asia', and 'Fastest Growing Broker - LATAM' at the Inaugural Finance Magnates Annual Award (FMAA) Gala. The event was held on Wednesday, 23 October, at the Lemon Park Venue in Nicosia, Cyprus. Powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS), the FMAAs 'celebrate the highest levels of innovation and excellence across fintech, Forex, payments, and trading platforms'. The winners were determined through a dual process: online voting accessible to industry professionals and the global trading community, and a distinguished panel of judges. Notably, global multi-asset Forex and CFD broker FP Markets was the only company to take home Three FMAAs on the night.
