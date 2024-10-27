WTA Tokyo 2024, Zheng Qinwen piega in due set Sofia Kenin e conquista il titolo (Di domenica 27 ottobre 2024) L’ultimo atto dei Pan Pacific Open 2024 di tennis, torneo di categoria WTA 500 andato in scena sul cemento outdoor di Tokyo, in Giappone, premia la numero 1 del tabellone, la cinese Zheng Qinwen, che piega la resistenza della wild card statunitense Sofia Kenin, sconfitta con lo score di 7-6 (5) 6-3 in due ore ed otto minuti di gioco. Nel primo set Kenin deve annullare due break point nel quinto game, quando risale dal 15-40, ed altre quattro nel settimo, quando recupera dallo 0-40, cancellando poi un’ulteriore palla break ai vantaggi. La cinese non corre alcun pericolo al servizio, ma comunque la contesa si risolve al tiebreak: Zheng gira sul 4-2, ma Kenin rientra sul 4-4, poi la cinese conquista un altro minibreak, ma la statunitense lo recupera immediatamente per il 5-5. Oasport.it - WTA Tokyo 2024, Zheng Qinwen piega in due set Sofia Kenin e conquista il titolo Leggi tutta la notizia su Oasport.it (Di domenica 27 ottobre 2024) L’ultimo atto dei Pan Pacific Opendi tennis, torneo di categoria WTA 500 andato in scena sul cemento outdoor di, in Giappone, premia la numero 1 del tabellone, la cinese, chela resistenza della wild card statunitense, sconfitta con lo score di 7-6 (5) 6-3 in due ore ed otto minuti di gioco. Nel primo setdeve annullare due break point nel quinto game, quando risale dal 15-40, ed altre quattro nel settimo, quando recupera dallo 0-40, cancellando poi un’ulteriore palla break ai vantaggi. La cinese non corre alcun pericolo al servizio, ma comunque la contesa si risolve al tiebreak:gira sul 4-2, marientra sul 4-4, poi la cineseun altro minibreak, ma la statunitense lo recupera immediatamente per il 5-5.

