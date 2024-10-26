Realm of Ink si aggiorna e mostra la Road Map completa (Di sabato 26 ottobre 2024) 633 Studio e Leap Studio hanno annunciato ufficialmente la Road Map del loro titolo roguelike Realm of Ink, disponibile ora in Early Access su Steam. L’aggiornamento di ottobre ha portato la prima ondata di aggiunte al titolo che comprendono Tre Ink Gem, 21 nuovi Perk e un Pick System che permette la scelta di un Perk e una Ink Gem sin dall’inizio, aumentando così il possibile numero di build. Questo nuovo sistema permette, inoltre, di avere più focus su attacchi veloci e attacchi potenti, così da poter creare sinergie ben più specifiche rispetto al passato. Di seguito, la Road map completa che aspetta i giocatori dopo questo importante aggiornamento. Nerdpool.it - Realm of Ink si aggiorna e mostra la Road Map completa Leggi tutta la notizia su Nerdpool.it (Di sabato 26 ottobre 2024) 633 Studio e Leap Studio hanno annunciato ufficialmente laMap del loro titolo roguelikeof Ink, disponibile ora in Early Access su Steam. L’mento di ottobre ha portato la prima ondata di aggiunte al titolo che comprendono Tre Ink Gem, 21 nuovi Perk e un Pick System che permette la scelta di un Perk e una Ink Gem sin dall’inizio, aumentando così il possibile numero di build. Questo nuovo sistema permette, inoltre, di avere più focus su attacchi veloci e attacchi potenti, così da poter creare sinergie ben più specifiche rispetto al passato. Di seguito, lamapche aspetta i giocatori dopo questo importantemento.

