EA FC 25 SBC Ibanez Total Rush Soluzioni E Recensione (Di giovedì 24 ottobre 2024) La SBC Roger Ibañez Total Rush sarà disponibile in EA FC 25. La versione speciale per la modalità Ultimate Team potrà essere riscattata completando la Sfida Creazione Rosa nell’area dedicata. La carta del difensore brasiliano può essere sbloccata effettuando l’acceso ad UT entro le 19:00 di giovedi 7 Novembre. In calce alla notizia potete consultare le migliori Soluzioni per completare la SBC di Roger Ibañez che ha ricevuto la carta speciale Total Rush . Completando la Sfida Creazione Rosa del centrale difensivo, che milita nell’Al Ahli, potete ricevere anche premi aggiuntivi da utilizzare per completare altre eventuali SBC o per rinforzare ulteriormente la vostra squadra e riuscire a competere sia nelle Division Rivals che nelle Finali della Champions Weekend League. Fifaultimateteam.it - EA FC 25 SBC Ibanez Total Rush Soluzioni E Recensione Leggi tutta la notizia su Fifaultimateteam.it (Di giovedì 24 ottobre 2024) La SBC Roger Ibañezsarà disponibile in EA FC 25. La versione speciale per la modalità Ultimate Team potrà essere riscattata completando la Sfida Creazione Rosa nell’area dedicata. La carta del difensore brasiliano può essere sbloccata effettuando l’acceso ad UT entro le 19:00 di giovedi 7 Novembre. In calce alla notizia potete consultare le miglioriper completare la SBC di Roger Ibañez che ha ricevuto la carta speciale. Completando la Sfida Creazione Rosa del centrale difensivo, che milita nell’Al Ahli, potete ricevere anche premi aggiuntivi da utilizzare per completare altre eventuali SBC o per rinforzare ulteriormente la vostra squadra e riuscire a competere sia nelle Division Rivals che nelle Finali della Champions Weekend League.

