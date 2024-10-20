Zendaya come Cher: l’abito nude con perline e strass è un inno al vintage (Di domenica 20 ottobre 2024) Zendaya è una delle attrici che lascia il segno sul red carpet. E le sue scelte di stile non sono mai casuali. Tutt’altro. Per il red carpet del Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2024, ha rispolverato un grande classico vintage, un look iconico della collezione di Bob Mackie del 2001. Un omaggio più che audace nei confronti di un’icona e di una leggenda: Cher. Zendaya, il look omaggia Cher In fatto di Method Dressing, Zendaya è un vero e proprio punto di riferimento (al pari di Margot Robbie), e per il Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2024 non ha smentito se stessa. Perché introdurre Cher a un evento di questa portata è un onore, certo. Ma bisogna saperlo fare con stile. Distinguendosi per ingegno, look e ispirazione. Dilei.it - Zendaya come Cher: l’abito nude con perline e strass è un inno al vintage Leggi tutta la notizia su Dilei.it (Di domenica 20 ottobre 2024)è una delle attrici che lascia il segno sul red carpet. E le sue scelte di stile non sono mai casuali. Tutt’altro. Per il red carpet del Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2024, ha rispolverato un grande classico, un look iconico della collezione di Bob Mackie del 2001. Un omaggio più che audace nei confronti di un’icona e di una leggenda:, il look omaggiaIn fatto di Method Dressing,è un vero e proprio punto di riferimento (al pari di Margot Robbie), e per il Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2024 non ha smentito se stessa. Perché introdurrea un evento di questa portata è un onore, certo. Ma bisogna saperlo fare con stile. Distinguendosi per ingegno, look e ispirazione.

Altre notizie su. Leggi altre news da fonti autorevoli per approfondire ulteriormente e restare aggiornato sugli sviluppi più recenti.

Zendaya pays tribute to Cher in a vintage gold naked dress - Zendaya brought a dose of megawatt glamour to Cleveland, Ohio, this weekend, while attending the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony. It's no secret that the actress loves a bit of method ... (msn.com)

Zendaya Bares It All in a Cher-Inspired Vintage Naked Dress - Zendaya and image architect Law Roach had one assignment: show the Cleveland, Ohio, crowd the best Cher homage they've ever seen without any singing. They aced it in a vintage, very-nearly-naked dress ... (msn.com)

Zendaya Pays Homage to Cher in a Vintage Golden Naked Dress - Zendaya’s gown for the evening was a vintage Bob Mackie design from 2001 that closely resembled a golden gown that Cher wore in 1972 also by the designer. Mackie created some of the music icon’s most ... (harpersbazaar.com)